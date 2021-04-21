UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

WK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

