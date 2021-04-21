UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Patterson Companies worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

