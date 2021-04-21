UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

