UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UMB Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.