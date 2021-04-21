UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,219 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

