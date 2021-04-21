UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,270 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after acquiring an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

