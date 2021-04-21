UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 51,081 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Navient worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

