UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 51,081 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Navient worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $5,099,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Navient by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

