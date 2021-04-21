UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 932 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CONMED worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNMD opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

