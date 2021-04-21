UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 932 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of CONMED worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,202.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

