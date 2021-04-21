UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of AVROBIO worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.