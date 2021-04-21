UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.