UBS Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.01 ($74.13).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

