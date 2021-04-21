UBS Group Reiterates “€13.40” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €13.40 ($15.76) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

