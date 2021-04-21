UBS Group Upgrades EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) to “Neutral”

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMSHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $$890.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $908.94. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $598.27 and a 12 month high of $968.51.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.