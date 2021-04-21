Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

