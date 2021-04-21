Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris Sells 396 Shares

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
RARE traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,912. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average is $126.62.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.44.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
