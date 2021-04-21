UMA (UMA) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $26.69 or 0.00048098 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $61.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00684209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.16 or 0.07240081 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

