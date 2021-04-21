UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Cut by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,174 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of UMB Financial worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMBF stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,130. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,265.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

