Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Cap Reaches $14.85 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.