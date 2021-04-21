Unido EP Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $385,078.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00061842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00273716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01027291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,739.35 or 1.00282019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00645685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

