Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.10 or 0.00042080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $83.09 million and $16.77 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.00338775 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

