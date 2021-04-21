Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unifi stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. 23 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Unifi has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFI shares. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

