UniLend Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.34 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00094700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00663680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.52 or 0.08142987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00050012 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.