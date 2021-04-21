Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

