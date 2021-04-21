UniMex Network Price Hits $2.43 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $628,728.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00004499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniMex Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00273757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.70 or 0.01022980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00648727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.54 or 0.99928243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,478,752 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniMex Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniMex Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.