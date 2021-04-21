Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

