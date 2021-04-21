Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $255.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as high as $225.85 and last traded at $225.76, with a volume of 42942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.67.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

