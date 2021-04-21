Unisocks Reaches Market Cap of $28.03 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $28.03 million and approximately $118,463.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $89,260.62 or 1.65501391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.