Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $34.64

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $18.13 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.64 or 0.00062924 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,385,460 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

