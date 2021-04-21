United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Up 1.1%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 61,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 103,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a market cap of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02.

About United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis.

