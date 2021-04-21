United Microelectronics (UMC) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

