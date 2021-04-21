United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

