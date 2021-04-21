United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
