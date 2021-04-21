United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

