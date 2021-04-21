United Rentals (URI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. United Rentals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Rentals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $310.74 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

