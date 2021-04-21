United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $203.84

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.84, but opened at $208.33. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $208.58, with a volume of 196 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

