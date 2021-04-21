United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $908.12

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.12 ($11.86) and traded as high as GBX 974.40 ($12.73). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 973.80 ($12.72), with a volume of 1,265,038 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 915.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 908.12.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

