UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.81. 2,375,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,252. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $401.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

