UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66,491 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $174,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The firm has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $397.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.85 and a 200-day moving average of $344.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

