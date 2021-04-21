UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $450.00 price target on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $401.82 and last traded at $398.36, with a volume of 4796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.53.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

