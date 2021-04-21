Universal Insurance (UVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Universal Insurance has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.75-3.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.10 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

