Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $779.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

