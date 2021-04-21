UnMarshal Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $41.78 million and $2.43 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00010855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.01012864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00667780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.39 or 0.99893466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

