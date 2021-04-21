Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unum Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

