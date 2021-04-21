UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $2.67 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00479408 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 248.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000909 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002389 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

