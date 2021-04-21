Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.51. 1,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 239,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Specifically, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,990 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,262. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

