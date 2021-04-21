Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.
Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of UPST opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
