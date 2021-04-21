Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

