Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $97.28. Approximately 2,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,322,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.79.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.75.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

