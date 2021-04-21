Uptrennd Market Cap Hits $3.62 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $91,355.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00129128 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

