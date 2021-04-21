Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $66,022.08 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61.

On Thursday, March 4th, Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -176.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.